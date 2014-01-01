* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 8.84 pct * Bonds seen tracking U.S. yields in the near-term * 10-yr seen in 8.75-9.00 pct range until WPI data By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 1 Indian government bond yields edged higher on the first day of 2014 as investors booked profits after the recent rally in debt prices, but upcoming inflation data due around mid-January will be the next key trigger for the market. The inflation data will be crucial in helping market participants firm up views on what course the monetary policy is likely to take hereon, especially with the next policy review due on Jan. 28. Traders expect the market to hold in a tight range until the inflation data and closely track U.S. treasury yields and global crude oil prices. Yields on the benchmark 10-year paper fell 14 basis points over the last two sessions in 2013, but rose 81 bps on the year, in its biggest annual rise since 2009. "Long bonds may see some pain until the wholesale price inflation readings. There is also some uncertainty over how the fiscal deficit numbers are going to be met," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. "The 10-year is likely to hold in a 8.75 to 9.00 percent range until the WPI data," he added. The government's fiscal deficit touched 5.1 trillion rupees ($82.32 billion) during April-November, or 93.9 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Tuesday. The government will have to resort to additional market borrowing to bridge the fiscal deficit if it doesn't manage to cut expenditure or generate higher revenues. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.84 percent. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in nearly 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, capping the third-worst year for the government debt market in four decades as investors trimmed bond holdings ahead of the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-purchase stimulus in 2014. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 1 bp at 8.42 percent while the 1-year rate ended 1 bps lower at 8.44 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)