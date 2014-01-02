* 10-year bond yield ends flat at 8.84 pct * Late reversal in rupee hurts, pulls bonds off highs * Improved liquidity situation had helped bonds early By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 2 Indian government bonds ended flat on Thursday as falls in the rupee and domestic shares offset improved cash conditions in the country's banking system on the back of month-end government spending. Banks borrowed only 2.9 billion rupees ($46.9 million) from the central bank's emergency borrowing window on Wednesday, sharply below the 308.14 billion rupees borrowed on Tuesday, reflecting the easing liquidity conditions. Hopes inflation eased last month also helped support sentiment. Data on wholesale and consumer prices are due mid-month, which will help determine whether the Reserve Bank of India will raise interest rates further. The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) , compiled by Markit, on Thursday showed input prices eased to 57.8 from 58, while the headline index lost momentum. "Expectations are that cash conditions will remain largely easy in the near future, keeping call rates close to or below the repo rate, so that helped bonds. The fall in the rupee in afternoon trade however dampened sentiment," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer at Development Credit Bank. "Inflation is expected to ease as food prices fell sharply in December, so that will help bonds. We could likely see the 10-year paper in a 8.80 to 8.90 percent range until the inflation data," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.84 percent after moving in a range of 8.79 percent to 8.85 percent during the session. Debt was pressured by the rupee which fell to a two-week low hurt by a sudden reversal in stocks, which dropped the most in six weeks and dollar demand from a large corporate. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed steady at 8.42 percent while the 1-year rate ended 1 basis point lower at 8.43 percent. ($1 = 61.8550 rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)