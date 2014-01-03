* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 8.83 pct
* Recovery in rupee post cbank intervention aids bonds
* Auction results slightly better than expected, pull yields
off highs
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Jan 3 Indian government bond yields
retreated from session highs on Friday after results at a 150
billion rupee ($2.41 billion) debt sale came in better than
expected, although a cautious tone prevailed ahead of key
inflation reports later this month.
A late recovery in the rupee also supported bonds, although
the currency rebounded from one-month lows on the back of
suspected central bank intervention.
Traders are looking ahead at wholesale and retail price
inflation data, due to be released around mid-January, for clues
on the central bank's likely future course of monetary policy
action.
The Reserve Bank of India will review its policy on Jan. 28,
having raised interest rates twice last year.
"Auction results helped bonds in the second half. We will
continue to see range-bound trading till the inflation data in
mid-January," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with
Frist Rand Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
1 basis point at 8.83 percent. It moved in a range of 8.83
percent to 8.88 percent during the session.
On the week, bond yields dropped 13 basis points, their
third weekly fall in four.
Support came from India's debt sale of 150 billion rupees at
yields slightly below market expectations for three of the four
bonds on sale, with all the allotment fully sold.
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down
2 bps at 8.40 percent, while the 1-year rate
ended 1 bps lower at 8.42 percent.
Some market talk about the details of the government's
500-billion rupees debt switch coming later on Friday also
prompted receiving in overnight indexed swap rates, but had
little impact on bonds.
($1 = 62.2050 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)