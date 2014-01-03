* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 8.83 pct * Recovery in rupee post cbank intervention aids bonds * Auction results slightly better than expected, pull yields off highs By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 3 Indian government bond yields retreated from session highs on Friday after results at a 150 billion rupee ($2.41 billion) debt sale came in better than expected, although a cautious tone prevailed ahead of key inflation reports later this month. A late recovery in the rupee also supported bonds, although the currency rebounded from one-month lows on the back of suspected central bank intervention. Traders are looking ahead at wholesale and retail price inflation data, due to be released around mid-January, for clues on the central bank's likely future course of monetary policy action. The Reserve Bank of India will review its policy on Jan. 28, having raised interest rates twice last year. "Auction results helped bonds in the second half. We will continue to see range-bound trading till the inflation data in mid-January," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with Frist Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.83 percent. It moved in a range of 8.83 percent to 8.88 percent during the session. On the week, bond yields dropped 13 basis points, their third weekly fall in four. Support came from India's debt sale of 150 billion rupees at yields slightly below market expectations for three of the four bonds on sale, with all the allotment fully sold. The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 2 bps at 8.40 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bps lower at 8.42 percent. Some market talk about the details of the government's 500-billion rupees debt switch coming later on Friday also prompted receiving in overnight indexed swap rates, but had little impact on bonds. ($1 = 62.2050 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)