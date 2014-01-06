* 10-year bond yield ends down 5 basis points at 8.78 pct * Standard Chartered lowers Dec inflation expectations * 5-yr OIS falls to two-week low in session By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Jan 6 Indian government bonds rose on Monday as traders bet easing inflation, led by an expected fall in vegetable prices, would avert a potential hike in interest rates by the central bank later this month. India is due to post data for December wholesale and retail prices next week and analysts expect a substantial easing on the back of falling vegetable prices because of a good crop. Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan has said he will look closely at the inflation data before deciding whether to hike rates for a third time since taking office in September. "There is nothing to suggest that inflation will be higher in December. So I expect the RBI to pause in January," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund in Mumbai. "Bonds will remain range-bound as the support from a possible pause will be offset by the high fiscal deficit and possibility of the bond switch being announced," he said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.78 percent, after easing 13 bps last week. Standard Chartered Bank, in a note issued on Monday, said it has cut its inflation forecasts for December. It now expects the consumer price index (CPI) at 10 percent, down from 10.4 percent and the wholesale price index at 6.95 percent from 7-7.25 percent respectively. The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended at a more than two-week low of 8.35 percent, down 5 bps on day. The 1-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.39 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)