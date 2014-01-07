* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 8.79 pct
* Foreign funds net buyers in first 3 trading days in debt
* Fiscal deficit concerns continue to dog bond investors
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Jan 7 Indian government bonds edged
lower on Tuesday, erasing some of the gains in the previous
session as optimism about falling inflation was offset by
lingering concerns about whether the country can meet its fiscal
deficit target.
Bond investors remained cautious after data last month
showed the fiscal deficit at the end of November
reached 93.9 percent of the full-year target with four more
months to go.
The doubts about whether India can meet its deficit could
offset some of the expected gains in debt as signs of easing
inflation are expected to lead the central bank to keep interest
rates on hold later this month.
The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 50 basis
points over September and October but stunned investors last
month by keeping the policy on hold.
"Though the inflationary threat from food and fuel seems to
be manageable in the rest of the fiscal (year), questions about
fiscal management and possibility of rising manufacturing
inflation could keep the market guessing on the RBI's tightening
measures," said Shakti Satapathy, analyst at AK Capital.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1
basis point up at 8.79 percent after earlier falling to 8.75
percent, its lowest since Dec. 20.
The 10-year bond yield fell 5 bps on Monday, helped by hopes
about easing inflation, and after foreign funds were net buyers
of $221.1 million in the first three trading sessions of
January.
Overseas investors turned buyers of Indian debt for the
first time in six months in December.
The spread between the 10-year yield and the repo rate
currently stands at 104 bps, which is significantly wider than
its average of 50 bps during the last three years, making
valuations for government bonds remain attractive, as per
Standard Chartered estimates.
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 1 bp
higher at 8.36 percent. The 1-year rate ended 3
bps higher at 8.42 percent.
