* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 8.79 pct * Foreign funds net buyers in first 3 trading days in debt * Fiscal deficit concerns continue to dog bond investors By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Jan 7 Indian government bonds edged lower on Tuesday, erasing some of the gains in the previous session as optimism about falling inflation was offset by lingering concerns about whether the country can meet its fiscal deficit target. Bond investors remained cautious after data last month showed the fiscal deficit at the end of November reached 93.9 percent of the full-year target with four more months to go. The doubts about whether India can meet its deficit could offset some of the expected gains in debt as signs of easing inflation are expected to lead the central bank to keep interest rates on hold later this month. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 50 basis points over September and October but stunned investors last month by keeping the policy on hold. "Though the inflationary threat from food and fuel seems to be manageable in the rest of the fiscal (year), questions about fiscal management and possibility of rising manufacturing inflation could keep the market guessing on the RBI's tightening measures," said Shakti Satapathy, analyst at AK Capital. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point up at 8.79 percent after earlier falling to 8.75 percent, its lowest since Dec. 20. The 10-year bond yield fell 5 bps on Monday, helped by hopes about easing inflation, and after foreign funds were net buyers of $221.1 million in the first three trading sessions of January. Overseas investors turned buyers of Indian debt for the first time in six months in December. The spread between the 10-year yield and the repo rate currently stands at 104 bps, which is significantly wider than its average of 50 bps during the last three years, making valuations for government bonds remain attractive, as per Standard Chartered estimates. The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.36 percent. The 1-year rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.42 percent. (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)