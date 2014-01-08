* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 8.80 pct * Timing, modality of debt switch key for bond investors * Undertone for bonds bullish on hopes inflation will ease By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Jan 8 Indian government bonds fell slightly on Wednesday, with markets expected to be stuck in a range ahead of key events, including a debt auction on Friday and inflation data next week. Investors are also on hold for details about the government's 500 billion rupee ($8 billion) debt switch, expected sometime before March-end, under which the government will buy short-term debt and sell longer-dated bonds to spread out redemptions to later years. Traders say debt could easily rally should the data show substantial easing in consumer and wholesale inflation as is widely expected. Any signs of easing prices would likely lead the Reserve Bank of India to keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on Jan. 28. It raised them by 50 basis points over September and October. "The underlying undertone is bullish. Only after the announcement of the (WPI and CPI) data will the market be able to make a decisive move," said Sandeep Bagla, associate vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "The debt switch is likely to be bilaterally conducted with a few large investors, and is unlikely to impact market players directly." The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 bp up at 8.80 percent. It fell to a two-week low of 8.75 percent on Tuesday. The RBI will sell 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday, and has only 400 billion rupees of scheduled sales left in the remainder of the fiscal year that ends in March. The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.35 percent. The 1-year rate also ended 1 bp down at 8.41 percent. ($1 = 62.3200 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)