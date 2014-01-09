* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp lower at 8.79 pct * RBI deputy says debt switch may happen in next fiscal year * India to release factory, trade data on Friday By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian government bonds rose on Thursday as investors were assuaged by comments from a central bank deputy governor that a proposed debt switch may happen only in the next fiscal year. The so-called switch involves buying short-end bonds and selling longer debt by the central bank to help elongate the maturity profile of the government's debt. Dealers have been fretting over the timing of the debt switch and also whether the central bank will route it via the market, in which case there would be excess supply of longer paper. Reserve Bank of India deputy governor H.R. Khan told Reuters that the planned switch may not happen in the January-March quarter, but when done would be done in a non-disruptive manner. "It is being construed positively by the market as long-end supply won't be there," said Manish Wadhawan, head of interest rates at HSBC in Mumbai. Bond investors are now looking at a slew of data, which will set the tone for the central bank's review meeting on Jan. 28. To kick-off, India will report November factory data and December trade data on Friday. This will be followed by key inflation numbers next week. India's inflation rate will probably ease in December from stubbornly high levels helped by waning food prices, a Reuters poll showed, providing some respite to the Reserve Bank of India struggling with cost pressures and slow growth. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 bp lower at 8.79 percent. It traded in a 8.75-8.83 percent band in session. The 8.28 pct 2027 bond and the 8.24 pct 2027 paper were the main winners of the central bank deputy governor's comments, as the long-end supply is expected to come in that tenor. Yields ended 6 bps and 7 bps lower respectively. The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.32 percent. The 1-year rate was unchanged at 8.41 percent. (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)