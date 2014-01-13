* 10-year bond yield ends 5 bps lower at 8.71 pct * Factory output contracts 2.1 pct in November * Weak U.S. data keeps hopes of prolonged stimulus By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Jan 13 Indian government bonds rose to an over six-week high on Monday as an unexpected contraction in factory output led to hopes the central bank would keep rates on hold, while weak U.S. nonfarm payrolls data fuelled hopes of continued monetary stimulus. Factory output contracted for the second successive month in November, data released Friday showed, belying expectations of a modest rise and casting doubts on the nature of the economic recovery. The slump in industrial output will likely make the central bank more circumspect about further monetary tightening. An expected easing in December wholesale and retail inflation will possibly ensure Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan keeps rates unchanged for a second successive review. "The falling yield was a cheer-up movement for last week's production data, coupled with expected softening in food prices and overall inflationary picture that might lead the central bank in refraining from further tightening in the coming policy meet," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with A.K. Capital. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points lower at 8.71 percent. It fell to 8.70 percent in session, its lowest since Nov. 29. U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop since October, as government data showed the weakest monthly job growth in three years in December, undermining investors' confidence in the economy. Continued fund inflows into emerging markets will support bonds, with foreign funds turning buyers for the first time in six months in December. The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 6 bps lower at 8.25 percent. The 1-year rate was down 4 bps at 8.33 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)