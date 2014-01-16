* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.62 pct, down 2 bps

* India may cut fiscal year borrowing by 150 bln rupees - official

* RBI will auction 100 bln rupees via term repo on Friday

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Jan 16 Indian government bonds rose to a new 2-1/2 month high on Thursday on comments from a finance ministry official that the current fiscal year borrowing may be curtailed, raising hopes of a lower deficit.

India is likely to cut its borrowing via bonds for the 2013/14 fiscal year ending in March by 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) as revenues could be better than expected, a senior official with direct knowledge of the government's budget calculations told Reuters.

The government had deferred its 150-billion-rupee bond sale due this week citing better cash conditions, but did not clarify when it would be rescheduled.

A lower fiscal deficit will ease worries about any potential rating downgrade.

"India's government debt ratios and fiscal deficits will remain higher than those of similarly rated peers in 2014," Tom Byrne, a senior vice-president and manager for Moody's Sovereign Risk Group, said in Singapore.

Bonds also found some comfort on liquidity as the central bank will auction 100 billion rupees via a 28-day term repo on Friday in a bid to provide cash to the market.

"With little supply pressure and positive momentum, the markets should enter the policy on a strong note. Although, a rate pause is more or less factored in, the markets would look for a softer tone in RBI's statement and also whether the RBI allows for more liquidity provision to enable overnight rates to move towards the repo," said Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors.

Yields have eased 20 basis points since the start of the year as easing inflation has raised hopes that Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will keep rates steady at the Jan. 28 review.

The bullishness towards Indian bonds is also visible in terms of buying by foreign institutional investors. They remained net buyers for the five sessions to Wednesday, totalling over $2 billion.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 8.59 percent in session, its lowest since Oct. 31. It closed at 8.62 percent, down 2 bps.

The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 1 bp up at 8.16 percent. The 1-year rate was up 3 bps at 8.30 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)