* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.62 pct, down 2 bps
* India may cut fiscal year borrowing by 150 bln rupees -
official
* RBI will auction 100 bln rupees via term repo on Friday
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Jan 16 Indian government bonds rose to a
new 2-1/2 month high on Thursday on comments from a finance
ministry official that the current fiscal year borrowing may be
curtailed, raising hopes of a lower deficit.
India is likely to cut its borrowing via bonds for the
2013/14 fiscal year ending in March by 150 billion rupees ($2.4
billion) as revenues could be better than expected, a senior
official with direct knowledge of the government's budget
calculations told Reuters.
The government had deferred its 150-billion-rupee bond sale
due this week citing better cash conditions, but did not clarify
when it would be rescheduled.
A lower fiscal deficit will ease worries about any potential
rating downgrade.
"India's government debt ratios and fiscal deficits will
remain higher than those of similarly rated peers in 2014," Tom
Byrne, a senior vice-president and manager for Moody's Sovereign
Risk Group, said in Singapore.
Bonds also found some comfort on liquidity as the central
bank will auction 100 billion rupees via a 28-day term repo on
Friday in a bid to provide cash to the market.
"With little supply pressure and positive momentum, the
markets should enter the policy on a strong note. Although, a
rate pause is more or less factored in, the markets would look
for a softer tone in RBI's statement and also whether the RBI
allows for more liquidity provision to enable overnight rates to
move towards the repo," said Arvind Chari, head of fixed income
and alternatives at Quantum Advisors.
Yields have eased 20 basis points since the start of the
year as easing inflation has raised hopes that Reserve Bank of
India Governor Raghuram Rajan will keep rates steady at the Jan.
28 review.
The bullishness towards Indian bonds is also visible in
terms of buying by foreign institutional investors. They
remained net buyers for the five sessions to Wednesday,
totalling over $2 billion.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 8.59
percent in session, its lowest since Oct. 31. It closed at 8.62
percent, down 2 bps.
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 1 bp
up at 8.16 percent. The 1-year rate was up 3
bps at 8.30 percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)