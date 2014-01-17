* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.63 pct, up 1 bp

* Govt's 500 bln rupee bond switch may happen as early as next week-report

* Absence of supply, stable rate view helping bonds

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian government bonds fell on Friday, snapping a five-session winning streak, after a report that a proposed debt switch may happen as early as next week brought fears of additional supply.

The 500 billion rupee ($8.12 billion) debt switch would involve the central bank selling longer debt to the market and swapping shorter-tenor debt for the government to elongate the country's debt maturity profile.

Bloomberg News reported that transactions for the planned debt switch will be conducted with bondholders, rather than through markets, to ensure they are non-disruptive, citing two unnamed government officials.

Dealers have been fretting about the timing of the debt switch as that would add to the supply of longer debt in the market.

Last week, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said the debt switch may not happen in the current fiscal year, boosting bonds.

"I do not expect the debt switch to have too much of an impact. While I expect policy rates to remain unchanged, there are chances that the RBI may sound less hawkish," said Killol Pandya, senior fund manager-debt at LIC Nomura Mutual Fund.

The debt switch is a thorn in what has otherwise been a bond rally as dealers have increasingly veered around to the view that the central bank will hold rates at its Jan. 28 review on easing inflation.

The cancellation of the current week's debt sale and the absence of any auction till the policy has also boosted bonds.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 8.63 percent. Yields fell to 8.57 percent earlier in session, a two-and-half month low.

For the week, yields ended 13 bps down.

The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended up 3 bps at 8.19 percent. The 1-year rate was up 1 bp at 8.31 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)