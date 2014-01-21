* 10-year bond yield ends up 3 bps at 8.55 pct * Report on govt borrowing cut pushes up prices early * Benchmark yields gradually to move towards 8.25 pct-trader By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 21 Indian government bonds fell on Tuesday, hit by profit-taking after touching a three-month high in early trade, but hopes the central bank will continue to conduct open market operations to provide adequate liquidity supported sentiment. Bonds were also supported by a report in the Economic Times quoting an unnamed government official as saying the country may cancel a portion of its remaining 400 billion rupees ($6.49 billion) bond sales by the end of the fiscal year in March due to a pickup in small savings. The report comes as India's overnight cash rates dropped to a two-week low, falling to the repo rate of 7.75 percent at one point during the session as the scheduled central bank term repo auction and bond purchases this week are expected to inject liquidity. "On the liquidity front the RBI has shown its determination to help guide the overnight rate towards the repo rate from the penal emergency funding rate which is bonds supportive," said Sandeep Bagla, vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "The momentum for bonds is strong as inflation trajectory is lower while industrial growth is lagging expectations, so we could gradually see the 10-year bond yield move towards 8.25 percent," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 3 basis points at 8.55 percent, recovering after earlier falling to as much as 5 bps to 8.47 percent, its lowest since Oct. 11. Improved liquidity is helping support sentiment after the Reserve Bank of India conducted term repo auction for 200 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) earlier in the day and is also scheduled to conduct up to 100 billion rupees of bond purchases on Wednesday. Bond yields have dropped 27 bps so far this year amid expectations the RBI will keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on Jan. 28 after inflation eased last month. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 basis point higher at 8.11 percent while the one-year rate closed down 1 bp at 8.18 percent. ($1 = 61.5900 rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)