BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.17 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.17 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian government bonds slumped in early trades on Wednesday after a central bank panel suggested targeting consumer price inflation, which if accepted, may result in interest rates staying higher for long.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose 9 basis points to 8.64 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India should make managing inflation its main policy objective and set monetary policy by committee, a central bank panel has recommended, a shift that would bring its practices in line with many other central banks.
MUMBAI, April 20 The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India had not yet reached an agreement on a new plan to clean up the record troubled debt accumulated at the country's lenders, S.S. Mundra, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Thursday.