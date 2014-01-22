* 10-yr bond yield rises as much as 13 bps, ends up 6 bps * Bonds post biggest single-day decline in over 3 weeks * Cbank panel recommends targetting high retail prices (Updates milestone, econ secy comments, closing levels) By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 22 Indian government bonds saw their biggest daily fall in over three weeks on Wednesday after a central bank panel suggested making taming elevated retail prices a priority, raising prospects of a sustained period of high interest rates. A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel on Tuesday recommended making managing retail inflation its main policy objective, and said it should set an eventual target of 4 percent for consumer price inflation (CPI), with a plus or minus 2 percent band. The RBI panel added it should aim to lower CPI, currently at 9.87 percent, to 8 percent over the next 12 months and to 6 percent in the next 24 months. To get there, the RBI would need to keep monetary policy tight after last raising interest rates by 50 basis points over September and October. The report also creates uncertainty about whether the RBI will opt for another rate hike as early as its next policy review on Jan. 28. Before Tuesday's report was unveiled, analysts had widely expected the RBI to keep interest rates on hold after inflation eased in December. "The market needs to adjust to either expectations of a rate hike or a long pause, so clearly there is a loss of market momentum which is being reflected today," said Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors. "We still think RBI will pause on Jan. 28 as they paused in December looking at the same inflation anchor, which was headline CPI, and the momentum is towards lower headline CPI this month," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 6 basis points on day at 8.61 percent, its biggest daily rise since Nov. 27 after earlier rising to as high as 8.68 percent. The RBI recommendations, which are widely expected to be accepted by central bank governor Raghuram Rajan, threatens to cut short a rally in bonds this month that had sent bond yields on Tuesday to their lowest since Oct. 11. The rally had reflected bets the central bank would keep interest rates on hold, and that it would even consider a rate cut later this year, to boost sagging economic growth. India's economy is widely expected to be growing at below the decade low of 5 percent hit in the last fiscal year ended in March 2013. That raises the prospect the government could be more cautious about the panel recommendatons. Bonds yields, which at one point surged 13 basis points, retreated after economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram told ET Now television channel it was a little premature to consider CPI as the nominal anchor for monetary policy. Still, taming inflation could eventually help improve confidence in the economy of a country that has long suffered from persistently high retail prices. Overnight index swap rates also rose on expectations of a possible rate increase at the upcoming policy review, with the one-year rate surging 16 basis points to 8.34 percent while the 5-year rate ended 10 bps higher at 8.21 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam, Kim Coghill and Ron Popeski)