* 10-yr bond yield rises as much as 13 bps, ends up 6 bps
* Bonds post biggest single-day decline in over 3 weeks
* Cbank panel recommends targetting high retail prices
Updates milestone, econ secy comments, closing levels
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Jan 22 Indian government bonds saw their
biggest daily fall in over three weeks on Wednesday after a
central bank panel suggested making taming elevated retail
prices a priority, raising prospects of a sustained period of
high interest rates.
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel on Tuesday recommended
making managing retail inflation its main policy objective, and
said it should set an eventual target of 4 percent for consumer
price inflation (CPI), with a plus or minus 2 percent band.
The RBI panel added it should aim to lower CPI,
currently at 9.87 percent, to 8 percent over the next 12 months
and to 6 percent in the next 24 months.
To get there, the RBI would need to keep monetary policy
tight after last raising interest rates by 50 basis points over
September and October.
The report also creates uncertainty about whether the RBI
will opt for another rate hike as early as its next policy
review on Jan. 28.
Before Tuesday's report was unveiled, analysts had widely
expected the RBI to keep interest rates on hold after inflation
eased in December.
"The market needs to adjust to either expectations of a rate
hike or a long pause, so clearly there is a loss of market
momentum which is being reflected today," said Arvind Chari,
head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors.
"We still think RBI will pause on Jan. 28 as they paused in
December looking at the same inflation anchor, which was
headline CPI, and the momentum is towards lower headline CPI
this month," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 6
basis points on day at 8.61 percent, its biggest daily rise
since Nov. 27 after earlier rising to as high as 8.68 percent.
The RBI recommendations, which are widely expected to be
accepted by central bank governor Raghuram Rajan, threatens to
cut short a rally in bonds this month that had sent bond yields
on Tuesday to their lowest since Oct. 11.
The rally had reflected bets the central bank would keep
interest rates on hold, and that it would even consider a rate
cut later this year, to boost sagging economic growth.
India's economy is widely expected to be growing at below
the decade low of 5 percent hit in the last fiscal year ended in
March 2013.
That raises the prospect the government could be more
cautious about the panel recommendatons. Bonds yields, which at
one point surged 13 basis points, retreated after economic
affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram told ET Now television channel
it was a little premature to consider CPI as the nominal anchor
for monetary policy.
Still, taming inflation could eventually help improve
confidence in the economy of a country that has long suffered
from persistently high retail prices.
Overnight index swap rates also rose on expectations of a
possible rate increase at the upcoming policy review, with the
one-year rate surging 16 basis points to 8.34
percent while the 5-year rate ended 10 bps
higher at 8.21 percent.
