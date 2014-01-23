* 10-year bond yield ends up 6 bps at 8.67 pct * Tues policy outcome awaited for further cues * Mkt remains jittery over RBI panel recommendations By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 23 Indian government bond yields rose on Thursday as investors trimmed positions ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to leave key rates unchanged but where the tone will be key. The outlook for interest has been muddled after a central bank panel on Tuesday recommended shifting the policy focus to retail price inflation from the current wholesale price inflation. That would likely mean a period of sustained high interest rates to bring down consumer price inflation, currently at 9.87 percent, to the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4 percent, with a plus or minus 2 percent band. "Sentiment for bonds has turned negative but yields are expected to remain close to current levels until the policy review on Tuesday," said Pramod Patil, head of forex and fixed income trading at United Overseas Bank. "Though no immediate hike is expected, the market has interpreted the recommendations to be negative for bonds," he added, predicting a broad range of 8.60 to 8.85 percent for the 10-year paper in the near term. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 6 basis points at 8.67 percent, after moving in a range of 8.60 percent to 8.67 percent during the session. Traders will continue to monitor the movements in the rupee for direction, while foreign fund buying of local debt will also continue to be a key mover for the market. Foreign fund flows into the debt market have been significant this year, with more than $3 billion so far in January, a sharp contrast to the $8 billion net outflows seen in 2013. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 2 bps at 8.19 percent, while the 1-year rate ended steady at 8.34 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)