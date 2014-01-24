* Ten-year bond yield hits 2-week high
* RBI governor sounds tough on inflation
* Uncertainty seen ahead of RBI review on Tuesday
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Jan 24 A bout of uncertainty is gripping
investors in India, sending benchmark bond yields sharply higher
this week, after the central bank governor's strong warning on
inflation raised the odds of a hike in interest rates next week.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan called
inflation a "destructive disease" that was forcing the central
bank to keep monetary policy tight, according to a report from
news agency Press Trust of India on Thursday carried in the
website of The Economic Times newspaper.
The warning on inflation comes after an RBI panel on Tuesday
recommended making retail inflation a priority, with the aim of
bringing the consumer price index to 4 percent with a wiggle
room of up or down 2 percent from near double digit levels.
That threatens to dent a rally in bonds this year, which had
been fuelled in part by expectations of a less hawkish central
bank, and is also weighing on currency markets given concerns
about the near-term impact on economic growth.
"Bonds have seen a huge rally recently and that is getting
unwound," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of
interest rates at HSBC in Mumbai.
"Though I don't think all individual recommendations of the
report will be accepted, it will be broadly incorporated into
the overall policy framework. There is a one-third possibility
of a rate hike on Tuesday and if that happens we could see a
further 10-15 bps sell-off," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much
as 4 basis points on Friday to its highest since Jan. 13, and
was last up 2 bps at 8.69 percent.
That marks a sharp turnaround from just Tuesday, when bond
yields had dropped to a three-month low of 8.47 percent.
The retreat in bond prices reflects the uncertainty about
the RBI's action on Tuesday. Analysts had previously widely
expected the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged, and
possibly even look at cutting rates later this year, but that is
now less certain.
Taming inflation would ultimately benefit the economy, but
in the near term traders worry about the impact on an economy
tipped to be growing below the decade low of 5 percent in the
previous fiscal year ended in March 2013.
As a result, the rupee has also faltered, hitting a
two-week low against the dollar on Friday at 62.19.
Shares also retreated on Friday after hitting a record
closing high in the previous two sessions - which had been
driven by continued gains in exporters benefitting from an
improving outlook among developed economies.
How foreign investors react could also be key in the
near-term, according to analysts.
The prospect of lower inflation has been a draw for foreign
bond investors who have turned net buyers of $3.2 billion so far
this year after selling a net $8 billion in 2013.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Jacqueline Wong)