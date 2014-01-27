* 10-yr bond yield ends at 8.77 pct, up 3 bps * INR falls to over 2-month low in session * RBI likely to keep rates steady on Tues, tone will be key By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Jan 27 Indian government bonds fell for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, tracking a sell-off in emerging market assets and reflecting widespread caution ahead of the central bank's policy review. Although the Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep interest rates steady for a second consecutive month, chances of tighter monetary policy ahead have increased after a central bank panel last week recommended making targeting high consumer inflation a priority. The panel also recommended lowering the consumer price index to 4 percent within a 2 percent band on both sides, down from the current near double digits. Meanwhile, a rout in emerging markets is raising concerns about foreign investors, who had turned net buyers of domestic debt for a second consecutive month in January. Foreign investors have sold a total of $233.85 million of Indian debt in the three sessions until Friday, although they remain buyers of $2.95 billion so far this month. Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS in Singapore, said she expected the Reserve Bank of India to leave the repo rate on hold at 7.75 percent on Tuesday, and said the focus would be on its statement. "The policy statement is expected to reiterate limited tolerance for inflation and also reveal the extent to which the panel's proposals will be adopted," Rao said in an email to clients. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.77 percent after having fallen to 8.70 percent in early session. It had risen 7 basis points on Friday, its biggest single-day rise in nearly a month and has risen 16 basis points since the RBI's panel report on Jan. 21. The RBI had raised interest rates by 25 bps each in September and in October but kept policy unchanged last month. Its review comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting at which the U.S. central bank is expected to continue with its reduction in monthly bond purchases. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate rose 5 bps to 8.30 percent and the one-year rate closed up 6 bps at 8.46 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)