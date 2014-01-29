(Corrects 10-year yield close to 8.77 pct, not 8.75 pct, in first bullet point) * 10-year yield ends at 8.77 pct, up 2 bps * RBI official: awaiting right time for debt switch * State loan cut-offs disappoint investors By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Jan 29 Indian government bonds fell on Wednesday as dealers trimmed positions ahead of a 140-billion-rupees ($2.23 billion) debt auction due later in the week, with the central bank's rate hike also sapping momentum. The Reserve Bank of India surprised investors by raising interest rates on Tuesday, though investors are taking comfort after the central bank signalled a more accommodative stance going forward. That is shoring up sentiment somewhat even as a rally from early this year has stalled. The benchmark 10-year bond yields hit a three-week high after a central bank panel recommended last week making consumer inflation a priority and after the surprise rate hike. India's central bank chief, Raghuram Rajan, said he would have liked to see a stronger fall in core inflation. "We saw a bout of healthy profit-taking," said Prasanna Patankar, vice president at STCI Primary Dealer. "I think the market looks cautiously optimistic. I do not expect any further rate hikes till March," he said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.77 percent, 2 basis points higher on the day. Dealers are now focusing on the 140-billion-rupee auction on Friday, the first sale of new debt in three weeks. Higher cut-off yields for some states at a state-loan auction cast some doubt about potential demand at Friday's sale. The timing and modality of the government's 500-billion-rupee debt switch also remains uncertain. RBI executive director R. Gandhi told analysts over a conference call on Wednesday the central bank was waiting for the right time to conduct the debt switch without disrupting the market. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 basis point higher at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate also ended up 1 basis point at 8.58 percent. ($1 = 62.6550 rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)