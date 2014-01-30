* 10-year yield ends at 8.82 pct, up 5 bps
* RBI ups foreign investment sub-limit in govt bonds for
long-term investors
* India to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds on Friday
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Indian government bonds fell to a
near one-month low on Thursday as the rupee weakened in line
with emerging market currencies after the Federal Reserve
further pruned its monetary stimulus.
The tapering by the U.S. central bank comes on the back of a
surprise rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.
The selloff in emerging market assets is reviving fears of a
similar rout last summer when the rupee slumped to record lows
forcing the central bank to sharply raise short-term interest
rates.
Foreign funds have been net sellers in Indian debt in five
of the last six sessions through Wednesday to the tune of
nearly $1 billion, though they still remain net buyers for the
month.
In a bid to attract more stable debt flows, the Reserve Bank
of India has raised the sub-limit for foreign investment in
government bonds to $10 billion from $5 billion with immediate
effect for long-term investors like sovereign wealth funds and
multilateral agencies.
"Bonds are broadly tracking the rupee. Dealers are a bit
cautious in taking long positions because of the uncertainty of
how the emerging markets react to the Fed move," said Harish
Agarwal, dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.82 percent, 5 basis points higher on the day. It rose to 8.85
percent in the session, its highest level since Jan. 3.
Dealers are now bracing for new supply on Friday after a
two-week gap when the central bank will sell 140 billion rupee
of debt.
Interest rate swaps continued to rise in line with bond
yields. The one-year rate rose to its highest
in two-and-half months before ending at 8.69 percent, up 11 bps.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 12 bps
higher at 8.45 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)