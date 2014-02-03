* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps at 8.73 pct * Results of Friday's debt sale continue to cheer * Fall in U.S. yields, crude oil prices also aids By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 3 Indian government bonds gained for a second consecutive session on Monday, continuing their rebound from a near one-month low hit last week after strong demand for a weekly debt auction and a sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields shored up sentiment. India fully sold $2.23 billion bonds at bullish cut-offs on Friday, with healthy bid-to-cover ratios and improving sentiment ahead of this week's 100 billion rupees sale. Details of the auction are due later in the day. Traders said bonds could gain more if emerging markets stabilise. Despite steep falls in Indian shares, the rupee has been sturdier in recent sessions, easing some of the concerns. Still foreign investors have been sellers, unloading a net $523 million over the past six sessions. "From this week (bond) supply is low, EM selloff seems to have petered out, markets expect better inflation data and positioning is not heavy. So all put together, in the very short term the bullishness should continue," said Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 4 basis points at 8.73 percent after moving in an 8.72 to 8.78 percent range during the day. The yield had risen to as much as 8.85 percent on Jan. 30, its highest since Jan. 3. Chari predicted the yield would move in an 8.60 to 8.80 percent range in the near term. Bonds were also supported after U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark yields falling to their lowest level in over two months on a safe-haven bid. Domestic bonds tend to track U.S. Treasuries given the differential between the two can increase or reduce the appeal of India's higher yielding debt. A drop in Brent crude to a two-week low on Monday on the back of weak factory data from China also helped support bond markets. In the overnight indexed swap market, the one-year rate closed 1 basis point lower at 8.69 percent, while the 5-year rate ended steady at 8.42 percent. ($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)