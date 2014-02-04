* 10-year bond yield ends down 5 bps at 8.68 pct * Stable rupee, fall in U.S. yields aid bond sentiment * Traders expect 10-yr bond to hold in 8.60-8.80 pct band By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 4 Indian government bonds gained for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to a more than one-week high, as strong demand at the government's auction of mobile airwaves is improving confidence about the country's finances. The government is scheduled to sell 100 billion rupees ($1.60 billion) worth of bonds on Friday, potentially the last debt sale in the current financial year as the government has received higher-than-budgeted revenues through small savings. Confidence about the government's fiscal position is improving after India received $7 billion worth of bids at its mobile airwave auction, and looked set to top its minimum target of raising $1.8 billion initially. Analysts believe the government will largely meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product for the year ending in March, even as the country was already at 95.2 percent of the target during the April-December period. "Successful telecom spectrum auction, bad U.S. data that has led to lower U.S. yields, and the possibility of no more immediate Fed stimulus tapering is helping bonds," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank. "The lower supplies going ahead along with a stable rupee will also ensure the 10-year paper stays in an 8.60 to 8.80 percent range in the near term." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at the day's low of 8.68 percent, its lowest since Jan. 23 and down 5 basis points on the day. It had earlier hit a session high of 8.74 percent. Bonds also benefited after U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest levels since early November on Monday after a report showed that U.S. manufacturing grew at a substantially slower pace in January. The rupee ended marginally stronger, recovering all losses made earlier, benefiting as well from signs of a strong mobile spectrum auction, further easing concerns that India would be hit as part of an emerging market sell-off. Traders will continue to monitor foreign investors' stance. Overseas funds have been net sellers of $240 million in debt over the last two sessions but still remain buyers of net $1.8 billion so far this year. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both ended down 5 basis points each at 8.37 percent and 8.64 percent, respectively. ($1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)