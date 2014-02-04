* 10-year bond yield ends down 5 bps at 8.68 pct
* Stable rupee, fall in U.S. yields aid bond sentiment
* Traders expect 10-yr bond to hold in 8.60-8.80 pct band
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 4 Indian government bonds gained for
a third consecutive session on Tuesday to a more than one-week
high, as strong demand at the government's auction of mobile
airwaves is improving confidence about the country's finances.
The government is scheduled to sell 100 billion rupees
($1.60 billion) worth of bonds on Friday, potentially the last
debt sale in the current financial year as the government has
received higher-than-budgeted revenues through small savings.
Confidence about the government's fiscal position is
improving after India received $7 billion worth of bids at its
mobile airwave auction, and looked set to top its minimum target
of raising $1.8 billion initially.
Analysts believe the government will largely meet its fiscal
deficit target of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product for the
year ending in March, even as the country was already at 95.2
percent of the target during the April-December period.
"Successful telecom spectrum auction, bad U.S. data that has
led to lower U.S. yields, and the possibility of no more
immediate Fed stimulus tapering is helping bonds," said Harish
Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank.
"The lower supplies going ahead along with a stable rupee
will also ensure the 10-year paper stays in an 8.60 to 8.80
percent range in the near term."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
the day's low of 8.68 percent, its lowest since Jan. 23 and down
5 basis points on the day. It had earlier hit a session high of
8.74 percent.
Bonds also benefited after U.S. Treasuries yields fell to
their lowest levels since early November on Monday after a
report showed that U.S. manufacturing grew at a substantially
slower pace in January.
The rupee ended marginally stronger, recovering all
losses made earlier, benefiting as well from signs of a strong
mobile spectrum auction, further easing concerns that India
would be hit as part of an emerging market sell-off.
Traders will continue to monitor foreign investors' stance.
Overseas funds have been net sellers of $240 million in debt
over the last two sessions but still remain buyers of net $1.8
billion so far this year.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate and the one-year rate
both ended down 5 basis points each at 8.37
percent and 8.64 percent, respectively.
($1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees)
