* 10-year bond yield ends up 3 bps at 8.71 pct * Profit-taking seen after ylds fall 14 bps in 3 days * Rupee moves, auction outcome to be key domestic factors By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 5 Indian government bonds dropped on Wednesday as investors booked profits following three days of gains, with sight now set on the U.S. jobs data on Friday which will be the next key trigger for global markets. Traders continue to closely monitor movements in the rupee for direction while the cut-off at the current fiscal year's last debt sale on Friday will also be crucial, they added. Bonds gained over the last three sessions as sentiment was high on easing supplies, expectations of lower inflation, and comfort over lesser likelihood of any more near-term rate increases. The benchmark 10-year paper yield had dropped 14 basis points in the three sessions to Tuesday. "Profit-taking and rupee weakness pushed up yields today," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank. "Cut-off at Friday's debt sale and the upcoming inflation data in mid-February will be the key domestic triggers to watch out for," he added, predicting a range of 8.65 to 8.85 percent on the 10-year paper in the near term. On the global front, the U.S. jobs data due after trading hours on Friday will be the key market mover. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 3 bps at 8.71 percent. It moved in a band of 8.66 to 8.72 percent during the session. The rupee ended weaker as sentiment was cautious with foreign funds continuing to be steady sellers of local debt ahead of key U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. Traders said a rise in U.S. yields also hurt sentiment as the narrowing yield differential between the two markets can tend to make local bonds less attractive. U.S. treasuries yields rose from three-month lows on Tuesday as pressure on stocks and emerging market assets eased, reducing safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. Global crude oil prices will also be monitored along with the rupee's moves for its impact on domestic inflation. Brent crude rose above $106 a barrel following gains in the U.S. oil benchmark after an industry report showed lower inventories at the U.S. delivery point and robust heating fuel demand from cold weather. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed steady at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate ended lower 1 basis point at 8.63 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)