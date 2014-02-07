* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 8.74 pct
* U.S. non-farm payrolls data key for Monday open
* Inflation data next wk to decide near-term direction
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian government bonds fell on
Friday on caution ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data,
although for the week they rose for the first time in three
weeks as the rupee stabilised and the country concluded its debt
auction for the fiscal year.
If the U.S. economy continues to show moderate growth, the
Federal Reserve is expected to continue reducing its size of
monthly bond purchases, which has been so far cut twice by $10
billion each to $65 billion.
That could hurt inflows into emerging markets like India.
U.S. employers are expected to have added 185,000 jobs in
December, according to a Reuters poll.
"Post the auction today, people started selling as no one
wants to carry large positions into the weekend, especially with
the jobs data due later today," the head of fixed income trading
at a foreign bank said.
"The market will remain rangebound until the retail price
inflation data on Wednesday," he added, predicting a range of
8.65 to 8.85 percent for next week.
The benchmark 10-year paper closed up 2 basis
points at 8.74 percent after moving in a range of 8.70 percent
to 8.75 percent.
Sentiment was also helped after foreign institutional
investors bought a net $173.03 million worth of bonds on
Thursday after being net sellers in each of the previous
sessions in February.
On the week, yields fell 4 basis points, their first weekly
fall in three.
A more stable rupee also helped, while the government on
Friday concluding its borrowing for the fiscal year ending in
March after selling 100 billion rupees ($1.60 billion) worth of
bonds.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed up 1 basis point at
8.40 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1
basis point higher at 8.65 percent.
($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)