* 10-year bond yield down 5 bps at 8.69 pct * Jan CPI due on Wednesday, expected to fall * Slower inflation may keep RBI rates on hold By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 10 Indian government bonds rose on Monday on hopes that data this week will show easing consumer inflation, which along with confirmation of a slowing economy is reinforcing expectations that the central bank will remain on hold at its next policy review. India is due to release the consumer price index for January on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting inflation to have eased to 9.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.87 percent in December. However, Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, predicts January CPI could come below consensus forecasts at 9.30 percent. Some traders expect even a lower number. Easing inflation would reinforce expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will leave interest rates on hold at its April 1 review after surprising investors with a 25 basis points hike last month. Data late on Friday showed India cut its estimate of annual growth for the fiscal year to 4.9 percent from 5 percent, marking a second consecutive year of sub-5 percent growth. "I think the 8.66-8.73 percent range should hold," said a senior dealer, referring to the benchmark 10-year bond. "Traders are expecting (CPI) to come in lower than what economists are forecasting around 9.25 percent," he added. The benchmark 10-year paper closed down 5 basis points at 8.69 percent. Bonds also benefited as emerging market assets reacted with guarded gains after Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointed U.S. jobs report last week. "The nonfarm payroll numbers as well as the GDP forecast have helped bonds gain," said Harish Agarwal, a bond dealer with First Rand Bank. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 2 bps at 8.38 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.65 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)