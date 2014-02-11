* 10-year bond yield 5 bps higher at 8.74 pct
* State loan sale hurt on poor demand, valuation concerns
* January retail inflation likely eased to 9.4 pct - Reuters
poll
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 11 Indian government bond yields
rose the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as poor demand and
valuation concerns at a sale of state loans hit sentiments ahead
of key inflation data.
A 115.45 billion rupee ($1.85 billion) sale of state loans
saw higher-than-expected yield cut-offs as demand was hit with a
large number of state-run bank traders on strike demanding
higher wages.
Dealers said that the auction saw a long tail for many of
the states -- the difference between the high bid and the median
bid, a signal that investors demanded higher yields.
A recent RBI report on pricing benchmarks has recommended
that in the absence of required trading volume in state
development loans (SDLs), the spread discovered in the last two
SDL auctions, subject to appropriate qualifying criteria, may be
used in place of existing fixed 25bps spread.
"The tight liquidity situation and the state loan auction
cut-offs were dampeners. If the headline CPI comes in around
8.75 percent, it will be mildly positive for bonds," said Manish
Wadhawan, head of interest rate trading at HSBC in Mumbai.
Cash has remained tight with the overnight rate breaching 9
percent, the central bank's emergency funding rate.
The jump in yields came ahead of crucial retail inflation
data due on Wednesday, which is likely to show further easing
of inflation.
A Reuters poll of analysts showed inflation likely eased to
9.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.87 percent in
December.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has said
further rate moves will be data-dependent and has cited a "glide
path" towards lowering the consumer price index below 8 percent
by next January and 6 percent a year later -- targets that were
laid out in a report by a central bank panel which proposed
sweeping changes to the way monetary policy is conducted in
India.
The benchmark 10-year paper closed 5 basis
points higher at 8.74 percent. It rose to 8.77 percent during
the session, its highest since Feb. 3.
Bonds were also supported by trade deficit that narrowed in
January, helped by a 77 percent drop in imports of gold and
silver while exports ticked up, improving the outlook for the
country's fragile current account balance.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 8.40
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp
at 8.66 percent.
($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)