* 10-year bond yield 5 bps higher at 8.74 pct * State loan sale hurt on poor demand, valuation concerns * January retail inflation likely eased to 9.4 pct - Reuters poll By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 11 Indian government bond yields rose the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as poor demand and valuation concerns at a sale of state loans hit sentiments ahead of key inflation data. A 115.45 billion rupee ($1.85 billion) sale of state loans saw higher-than-expected yield cut-offs as demand was hit with a large number of state-run bank traders on strike demanding higher wages. Dealers said that the auction saw a long tail for many of the states -- the difference between the high bid and the median bid, a signal that investors demanded higher yields. A recent RBI report on pricing benchmarks has recommended that in the absence of required trading volume in state development loans (SDLs), the spread discovered in the last two SDL auctions, subject to appropriate qualifying criteria, may be used in place of existing fixed 25bps spread. "The tight liquidity situation and the state loan auction cut-offs were dampeners. If the headline CPI comes in around 8.75 percent, it will be mildly positive for bonds," said Manish Wadhawan, head of interest rate trading at HSBC in Mumbai. Cash has remained tight with the overnight rate breaching 9 percent, the central bank's emergency funding rate. The jump in yields came ahead of crucial retail inflation data due on Wednesday, which is likely to show further easing of inflation. A Reuters poll of analysts showed inflation likely eased to 9.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.87 percent in December. Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has said further rate moves will be data-dependent and has cited a "glide path" towards lowering the consumer price index below 8 percent by next January and 6 percent a year later -- targets that were laid out in a report by a central bank panel which proposed sweeping changes to the way monetary policy is conducted in India. The benchmark 10-year paper closed 5 basis points higher at 8.74 percent. It rose to 8.77 percent during the session, its highest since Feb. 3. Bonds were also supported by trade deficit that narrowed in January, helped by a 77 percent drop in imports of gold and silver while exports ticked up, improving the outlook for the country's fragile current account balance. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 8.66 percent. ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)