* 10-year bond yield 7 bps higher at 8.81 pct * Jan retail inflation likely eased to 9.4 pct-poll * Cash conditions remain tight By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 12 Indian government bond yields rose to a near two-week high on Wednesday on worries cash conditions will tighten on the back of planned government divestments ahead of the end of the fiscal year and continued tight spending. In a reflection of the expectations for cash tightness, the overnight rate was quoted at 9-9.20 percent, above the central bank's emergency funding rate of 9 percent. Repo borrowings rose to 406.67 billion rupees ($6.53 billion), the highest since Jan. 21. Bond investors are also cautious ahead of the January consumer price inflation data due later in the day, which will help set expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on April 1. For a Reuters poll, click on Caution ahead of the interim government budget to be unveiled on Monday that dealers fear could include a spike in government borrowing, is also contributing to cautious trading, according to traders. "A combination of factors is keeping the markets lacklustre. Tight cash, the uncertainty over the CPI number and the interim budget are all concerns for the market," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income at Kotak Mutual Fund. The benchmark 10-year paper closed 7 basis points higher at 8.81 percent, its highest since Jan. 31. The government has kept spending tight to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product for the fiscal year ending in March. At the same time, India is aiming to raise up to $1.8 billion via the sale of mobile spectrum, while planned sales of stakes in companies include its $925 million holding in Axis Bank. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 8.67 percent. ($1 = 62.2700 rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)