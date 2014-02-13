* 10-yr bond yield 6 bps higher at 8.87 pct
* CPI inflation eases to 2-year low
* Gross borrowing for next FY likely 5.8-6 trln rupees -
StanChart
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian federal bonds gave up
gains to end lower on Thursday as buoyed sentiment from easing
inflation was offset by concerns about how much the government
will need to borrow in the next financial year.
Retail inflation eased to a two-year low of 8.79 percent in
January, helped by cooling food prices. But core inflation
remained sticky at around 8 percent, which Reserve Bank of India
chief Raghuram Rajan has deemed uncomfortably high.
Bond investors chose to cheer the easing headline number,
sending yields down to 8.76 percent in early trades. However,
traders continued to remain jittery ahead of the borrowing
numbers for the fiscal year beginning April, which Finance
Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram will unveil on Monday.
The so-called vote on account will be the last statement of
accounts to be presented by the incumbent government ahead of
general elections due by May.
Standard Chartered Bank said in a note that it expects gross
borrowing to be in the 5.8-6 trillion rupee ($190.02 billion)
range, based on the 4.2 percent fiscal deficit target earlier
outlined by the government for 2014/15.
"I think the finance minister will stick to his fiscal
consolidation theme. I expect the government to stick to its 4.8
percent target for this fiscal year. That has been priced in by
bonds," said Bhupali Gursale, an economist with Angel Broking.
Tight cash has also added to traders' woes with the call
rate continuing to hover above the central bank's emergency
funding rate of 9 percent.
Traders are expecting the central bank to announce an open
market operation to help ease the cash crunch.
The benchmark 10-year paper closed higher 6
basis points at 8.87 percent, its highest since Jan. 31.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed up 4 bps at 8.47
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 4 bps
at 8.71 percent.
($1 = 62.2700 rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)