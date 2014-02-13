* 10-yr bond yield 6 bps higher at 8.87 pct * CPI inflation eases to 2-year low * Gross borrowing for next FY likely 5.8-6 trln rupees - StanChart By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian federal bonds gave up gains to end lower on Thursday as buoyed sentiment from easing inflation was offset by concerns about how much the government will need to borrow in the next financial year. Retail inflation eased to a two-year low of 8.79 percent in January, helped by cooling food prices. But core inflation remained sticky at around 8 percent, which Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan has deemed uncomfortably high. Bond investors chose to cheer the easing headline number, sending yields down to 8.76 percent in early trades. However, traders continued to remain jittery ahead of the borrowing numbers for the fiscal year beginning April, which Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram will unveil on Monday. The so-called vote on account will be the last statement of accounts to be presented by the incumbent government ahead of general elections due by May. Standard Chartered Bank said in a note that it expects gross borrowing to be in the 5.8-6 trillion rupee ($190.02 billion) range, based on the 4.2 percent fiscal deficit target earlier outlined by the government for 2014/15. "I think the finance minister will stick to his fiscal consolidation theme. I expect the government to stick to its 4.8 percent target for this fiscal year. That has been priced in by bonds," said Bhupali Gursale, an economist with Angel Broking. Tight cash has also added to traders' woes with the call rate continuing to hover above the central bank's emergency funding rate of 9 percent. Traders are expecting the central bank to announce an open market operation to help ease the cash crunch. The benchmark 10-year paper closed higher 6 basis points at 8.87 percent, its highest since Jan. 31. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 4 bps at 8.47 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 4 bps at 8.71 percent. ($1 = 62.2700 rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)