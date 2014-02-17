* 10-yr bond yield ends down 1 bp at 8.80 pct
* FY15 borrowing figures slightly better than expectations
* Bonds likely to hold in tight range until liquidity
improves
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian bonds closed marginally
stronger on Monday after the government announced a slightly
lower-than-expected borrowing number for the next fiscal year
starting April, but profit-taking pulled yields off the session
lows.
At the day's low of 8.76 percent, the 10-year yield was down
11 basis points over Thursday's close, prompting some
profit-taking.
Finance minister P. Chidambaram has announced a fiscal
deficit target of 4.1 percent of the gross domestic product, its
lowest since 2007/08 and a gross market borrowing of 5.97
trillion rupees ($96.15 billion), below market expectations of a
number closer to 6.2 trillion rupees.
"Though gross borrowing is slightly lower, cash rates have
been trading close to the emergency funding rate, prompting
large investors to stay away," said Sandeep Bagla,
vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"Despite improving macroeconomic fundamentals, bonds have
remained largely at the same levels. With a fall in inflation,
yields will gradually come down but investors are waiting for
some trigger. Until then ranged trading will continue," he
added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1
basis point at 8.80 percent after moving in a range of 8.76
percent to 8.85 percent during the session.
Traders expect the 10-year paper to remain in an 8.75
percent to 8.85 percent range this week.
The rupee's movements will remain a key trigger for bonds.
The rupee closed slightly stronger, tracking share
gains.
Traders said the market was not expecting the government to
announce another round of debt switch for 500 billion rupees in
FY15 and it is likely to lead to some debt buying in the
near-term.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate closed unchanged at 8.46 percent,
while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.69
percent.
($1 = 62.0900 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)