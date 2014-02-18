* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 bps at 8.77 pct
* Lack of debt supplies in near-term aid bond sentiment
* Expectations of a fall in inflation also likely to support
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 18 Indian government bonds gained
for a third straight session on Tuesday as lack of immediate
debt supplies in the market and a better-than-expected fiscal
deficit target for 2014/15 prompted buying.
Finance minister P. Chidambaram has projected a fiscal
deficit of 4.1 percent in 2014/15 and a gross market borrowing
of 5.97 trillion rupees ($96.39 billion), lower than what the
market had been expecting in the interim budget on Monday.
The government also announced tax cuts to breathe life into
spending and investment, and trumpeted its record of growth and
reforms over the past decade ahead of an election it looks set
to lose.
"The sentiment isn't bullish, but with the budget out of the
way and no supplies in the near-term, we may see some buying
interest continuing," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income
at Principal PNB Asset Management.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
3 basis points at 8.77 percent after moving in a range of 8.75
to 8.80 percent during the session.
Traders expect the pair to hold in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent
range during the week.
Foreign exchange and debt markets will remain closed on
Wednesday for a banking holiday.
The rupee will continue to remain a key factor in the
near-term along with external factors like U.S. yields and oil
prices as the fresh borrowing schedule is due to start only in
April.
"The borrowing and fiscal deficit target for next year are
both slightly positive. There is no reason for a selloff from
hereon," said the head of fixed income trading at a foreign
bank.
"Supplies start from April and with inflation expected to
come down, the direction for yields is lower," he added.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate closed down 3 basis points at 8.43
percent, while the 1-year rate ended 4 bps
lower at 8.65 percent.
( 1$ = 61.9350 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)