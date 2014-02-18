* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 bps at 8.77 pct * Lack of debt supplies in near-term aid bond sentiment * Expectations of a fall in inflation also likely to support By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 18 Indian government bonds gained for a third straight session on Tuesday as lack of immediate debt supplies in the market and a better-than-expected fiscal deficit target for 2014/15 prompted buying. Finance minister P. Chidambaram has projected a fiscal deficit of 4.1 percent in 2014/15 and a gross market borrowing of 5.97 trillion rupees ($96.39 billion), lower than what the market had been expecting in the interim budget on Monday. The government also announced tax cuts to breathe life into spending and investment, and trumpeted its record of growth and reforms over the past decade ahead of an election it looks set to lose. "The sentiment isn't bullish, but with the budget out of the way and no supplies in the near-term, we may see some buying interest continuing," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 8.77 percent after moving in a range of 8.75 to 8.80 percent during the session. Traders expect the pair to hold in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range during the week. Foreign exchange and debt markets will remain closed on Wednesday for a banking holiday. The rupee will continue to remain a key factor in the near-term along with external factors like U.S. yields and oil prices as the fresh borrowing schedule is due to start only in April. "The borrowing and fiscal deficit target for next year are both slightly positive. There is no reason for a selloff from hereon," said the head of fixed income trading at a foreign bank. "Supplies start from April and with inflation expected to come down, the direction for yields is lower," he added. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 3 basis points at 8.43 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 4 bps lower at 8.65 percent. ( 1$ = 61.9350 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)