* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 8.79 pct * Term repo announcement for March lowers prospect for OMO * Extensive use of term repo shows RBI not keen on OMOs: Primary dealer By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Feb 20 Indian government bond prices snapped a three-day rising streak as the central bank's announcement that it would inject liquidity through term repos next month was seen lowering the prospect of bond purchases through open market operations. Traders had hoped for OMOs to help ease the liquidity constraints typically seen in March, when the country sees payouts for corporate advance taxes. The Reserve Bank of India last bought bonds via OMOs in January for 100 billion rupees ($1.61 billion). Instead, the RBI said late on Tuesday it will conduct term repos in March. Foreign exchange and bond markets were shut on Wednesday for a local holiday. Weaker global markets, including a faltering rupee, also hit sentiment on concerns over a slowing Chinese economy and as the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen scaling back its stimulus at the current pace. "Use of term repos in an extensive manner suggests that the RBI is not keen to conduct OMOs," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.79 percent after moving in a range of 8.76 to 8.80 percent during the session. The 10-year yield is likely seen in an 8.77 percent to 8.86 percent yield range until the end of this week, traders said. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 2 basis points at 8.45 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.64 percent. ($1 = 62.2275 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)