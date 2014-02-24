* 10-year bond yield ends up 9 bps at 8.89 pct * Cash expected to tighten by mid-March * Long-end OIS rises to more than 3-month high By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 24 Indian government bond yields rose to an eight-week high on Monday as dealers expected cash to tighten in the weeks ahead, while also citing some debt sales by mutual funds facing redemption pressures. Cash is expected to tighten ahead of advance tax outflows due by mid-March, dealers said. A rise in borrowing costs makes it expensive for dealers to hold bonds, raising the cost of carry. Bond investors were also cautious ahead of an 85.30 billion rupee ($1.37 billion) sale of state loans on Tuesday. The last sale saw high cutoff yields on concerns that a proposed central bank rule would change how state loans are valued. A recent report by the Reserve Bank of India on pricing benchmarks has recommended that in the absence of required trading volume in state development loans (SDLs), the spread discovered in the last two SDL auctions, subject to appropriate qualifying criteria, may be used in place of the existing fixed 25 bps spread. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 9 basis points at 8.89 percent, its highest since Dec. 30. It was also its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 14. "We are seeing redemption pressures from some mutual funds. Cash is expected to tighten going ahead in March. However, an open market sale by the RBI may change sentiment," said Killol Pandya, senior fund manager-debt at LIC Nomura Mutual Fund. Dealers said bond sales by mutual funds are also pressuring yields up. Fund houses typically cash out of their liquid debt investment as the financial year ends to meet their tax commitments. Despite hopes for bond purchases via open market operations, dealers remain sceptical. The RBI has so far preferred to inject liquidity into the banking system via term repo auctions, with the last OMO sale being in January. Interest rate swaps also rose, with the benchmark five-year swap rate rising to a more than three-month high, tracking bond yields. It rose to 8.54 percent, its highest since Nov. 13. It closed up 8 bps at 8.53 percent. The one-year rate was 3 bps higher at 8.67 percent. ($1 = 62.0750 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)