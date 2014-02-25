* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.87 pct * RBI accepts 76.50 bln rupees vs min target of 85.30 bln rupees at state loan auction * Cash expected to tighten ahead of advance taxes in mid-March By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 25 Indian government bonds gained on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp selloff in the previous session, with investors continuing to demand high yields at a state-loan sale amid caution over how the debt will be valued. Trading volumes in India have plummeted in recent sessions as buying interest has waned with the fiscal year-end approaching and the central bank staying focused on curbing inflation. Bond investors were also wary over demand at a state loan auction after a recent Reserve Bank of India report recommended changing the way such bonds are valued. The central bank gave higher cutoff yields at the auction, with one state selling less than it sought. A recent report by the Reserve Bank of India on pricing benchmarks has recommended that in the absence of required trading volume in state development loans (SDLs), the spread discovered in the last two SDL auctions, subject to appropriate qualifying criteria, may be used in place of the existing fixed 25 basis point spread. Investors fear the new pricing rule if implemented may lower the value of these bonds. Eleven Indian states raised a total 76.5 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) via 10-year state development loans versus a target of at least 85.30 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. "Usually SDLs underperform in Q4 on the back of low demand as star buyers scramble to make up for their credit growth targets. Apart from long-only investors like retirement and provident funds, participants will abstain from adding state loans primarily due to liquidity concerns," said Kush Sonigara, a research analyst at My Capital Solutions Pvt Ltd. Liquidity is expected to tighten ahead of advance tax outflows due by mid-March, which is also expected to keep demand for debt muted. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 bps lower at 8.87 percent. Yields rose 9 bps on Monday, their biggest single-day rise since Nov. 14. The benchmark five-year swap rate continued to hover at more than three-month highs, rising to 8.56 percent, its highest since Nov. 13. It closed unchanged at 8.53 percent. The one-year rate was 1 bp lower at 8.66 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)