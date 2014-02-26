* 10-year bond yield ends 5 bps higher at 8.92 pct
* RBI sets 91-day t-bill yield at 9.15 pct, higher than
estimated
* 5-yr OIS at near six-month high
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 26 Indian government bonds fell to
an eight-week low on Wednesday, hurt by absence of demand for
debt in a scenario where interest rates are expected to remain
high.
Bond-trading volumes have plummeted in recent days as most
banks are avoiding adding new positions ahead of the fiscal
year-end in March.
Moreover, interest rates in India are expected to remain
high after a central bank panel recommended targeting consumer
price inflation, which has been traditionally more elevated than
wholesale price inflation.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has maintained in recent public
comments that keeping inflation under control was necessary to
promote growth and rejected views of a trade-off between the
two. The central bank has raised interest rates by
three-quarters of a percentage point since September.
Credit Suisse said in a note on Monday it expects Rajan to
deliver three more 25 basis point hikes starting in the
September quarter of 2014.
"This may sound hawkish but if the Governor is truly
committed to crushing inflation expectations much higher rates
are likely to be required in time," economist Robert
Prior-Wandesforde wrote in a note on Monday.
Rajan has said the central bank will aim to bring down
consumer price inflation to 8 percent by January 2015 and
further to 6 percent a year later.
A state loan sale on Tuesday and a treasury bill sale on
Wednesday saw investors demand higher yields, showing a lack of
appetite.
The cutoff yield on the 91-day treasury bill came in at 9.15
percent, higher than 9.06 percent in a Reuters poll of 10
traders.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 5 bps
higher at 8.92 percent, a level last seen on Dec 30. Volumes
remained low at 175.35 billion rupees.
The benchmark five-year swap rate rose to a
near six-month high of 8.62 percent, its highest since Sept. 4.
It closed 8 bps up at 8.61 percent.
The one-year rate was 5 bps higher at 8.71
percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)