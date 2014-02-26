* 10-year bond yield ends 5 bps higher at 8.92 pct * RBI sets 91-day t-bill yield at 9.15 pct, higher than estimated * 5-yr OIS at near six-month high By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 26 Indian government bonds fell to an eight-week low on Wednesday, hurt by absence of demand for debt in a scenario where interest rates are expected to remain high. Bond-trading volumes have plummeted in recent days as most banks are avoiding adding new positions ahead of the fiscal year-end in March. Moreover, interest rates in India are expected to remain high after a central bank panel recommended targeting consumer price inflation, which has been traditionally more elevated than wholesale price inflation. RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has maintained in recent public comments that keeping inflation under control was necessary to promote growth and rejected views of a trade-off between the two. The central bank has raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point since September. Credit Suisse said in a note on Monday it expects Rajan to deliver three more 25 basis point hikes starting in the September quarter of 2014. "This may sound hawkish but if the Governor is truly committed to crushing inflation expectations much higher rates are likely to be required in time," economist Robert Prior-Wandesforde wrote in a note on Monday. Rajan has said the central bank will aim to bring down consumer price inflation to 8 percent by January 2015 and further to 6 percent a year later. A state loan sale on Tuesday and a treasury bill sale on Wednesday saw investors demand higher yields, showing a lack of appetite. The cutoff yield on the 91-day treasury bill came in at 9.15 percent, higher than 9.06 percent in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 5 bps higher at 8.92 percent, a level last seen on Dec 30. Volumes remained low at 175.35 billion rupees. The benchmark five-year swap rate rose to a near six-month high of 8.62 percent, its highest since Sept. 4. It closed 8 bps up at 8.61 percent. The one-year rate was 5 bps higher at 8.71 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)