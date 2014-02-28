* 10-year bond yield ends 6 bps lower at 8.86 pct * Apr-Jan fiscal deficit crosses full-year target * RBI chief Rajan says policy rate appropriately set By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian government bonds recovered from a two-month low hit earlier in the session to gain most in two weeks on Friday, although caution is likely to prevail given a lack of significant triggers ahead of the end of the fiscal year in March. In the near term, trading is likely to be dominated by the reaction to October-December growth data due after the close of markets on Friday. Bond investors are also focusing on cash conditions amid expectations of excise and service tax outflows by the second week of March and advance tax payments later in the month, which will tighten liquidity. Sentiment for bonds has been hit after the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in January, for a combined 75 bps since September. Analysts expect rates to remain high, although at least they do not expect the RBI to tighten monetary policy again. Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday reinforced those expectations by saying current policy was "appropriately set." "Liquidity will be easy in the first week of March. It will get tighter by the second week on tax outflows," said Sandeep Bagla, associate vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "Rajan's comments seem to suggest there is no scope for rate cuts in the near term." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 6 bps lower at 8.86 percent. It rose to 8.94 percent in session, a level last seen on Dec. 27. For the week, yields were up 6 bps. Yields rose for the first time in three months, up 9 bps. Separately, data on Friday showed India's fiscal deficit for the first 10 months of the 2013/14 financial year crossed the target for the whole year, putting pressure on the finance minister of Asia's third-largest economy to cut spending ahead of elections. But analysts said they largely expect India will bring down its fiscal deficit to its budgeted target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the year. Long-end swap rates rose to a near six-month high before easing off. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 7 bps lower at 8.54 pct. Earlier, it rose to 8.63 percent, its highest since Sept. 4. The one-year rate was 5 bps lower at 8.66 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)