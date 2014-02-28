* 10-year bond yield ends 6 bps lower at 8.86 pct
* Apr-Jan fiscal deficit crosses full-year target
* RBI chief Rajan says policy rate appropriately set
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian government bonds recovered
from a two-month low hit earlier in the session to gain most in
two weeks on Friday, although caution is likely to prevail given
a lack of significant triggers ahead of the end of the fiscal
year in March.
In the near term, trading is likely to be dominated by the
reaction to October-December growth data due after the close of
markets on Friday.
Bond investors are also focusing on cash conditions amid
expectations of excise and service tax outflows by the second
week of March and advance tax payments later in the month, which
will tighten liquidity.
Sentiment for bonds has been hit after the Reserve Bank of
India raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in January,
for a combined 75 bps since September.
Analysts expect rates to remain high, although at least they
do not expect the RBI to tighten monetary policy again. Governor
Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday reinforced those expectations by
saying current policy was "appropriately set."
"Liquidity will be easy in the first week of March. It will
get tighter by the second week on tax outflows," said Sandeep
Bagla, associate vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership.
"Rajan's comments seem to suggest there is no scope for rate
cuts in the near term."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 6 bps
lower at 8.86 percent. It rose to 8.94 percent in session, a
level last seen on Dec. 27.
For the week, yields were up 6 bps. Yields rose for the
first time in three months, up 9 bps.
Separately, data on Friday showed India's fiscal deficit for
the first 10 months of the 2013/14 financial year crossed the
target for the whole year, putting pressure on the finance
minister of Asia's third-largest economy to cut spending ahead
of elections.
But analysts said they largely expect India will bring down
its fiscal deficit to its budgeted target of 4.6 percent of
gross domestic product by the end of the year.
Long-end swap rates rose to a near six-month high before
easing off. The benchmark five-year swap rate
closed 7 bps lower at 8.54 pct. Earlier, it rose to 8.63
percent, its highest since Sept. 4.
The one-year rate was 5 bps lower at 8.66
percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)