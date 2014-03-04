* 10-year bond yield ends down 6 bps at 8.84 pct * Market quite fragile, sentiment not very positive - dealer * Avg 5-day volumes see about 63 pct drop vs similar period month ago By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, March 4 Indian government bonds rose on Tuesday as worries over a spike in global oil prices eased after the Ukraine impasse showed signs of abating, soothing immediate inflationary concerns. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops engaged in military exercises in an area which borders crisis-struck Ukraine, to return to base. Crude prices fell more than $1 on Tuesday to below $110 a barrel after Putin recalled the troops. Bonds recovered from a two-month low hit on Monday even though sentiment was subdued due to lingering uncertainty over the liquidity situation ahead of the fiscal year end in March. Banking system liquidity is set to tighten due to excise, service and advance tax outflows by mid-March, with traders uncertain about whether the central bank will announce an open market purchase of debt. India's short-term interest rates are surging, as the stress in interbank lending markets, typically seen at the end of the fiscal year in March, is being exacerbated by a holiday on the last day of the month. Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan has shown a preference for term repo auctions to augment liquidity, rather than OMOs which help traders shed some of their bonds. Lack of trading interest reflected in dwindling volumes, as the average trade of the six sessions to Tuesday was 200.99 billion rupees ($3.24 billion), roughly 63 percent lower than the average volume in a similar period a month ago. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 6 basis points at 8.84 percent. "As such the market is quite fragile...sentiment is not very positive," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management. "Unless we see very positive macro data and easing of liquidity pressures, buying support may not continue for long," she said. India will release key inflation data next week, which markets will closely watch for direction in policy rates. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 5 bps lower at 8.53 percent while the 1-year rate ended down 2 bps at 8.67 percent. ($1 = 62.0300 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)