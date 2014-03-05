* 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.84 pct * Traders await CPI, WPI and factory data due next week for cues * Market expected to remain in a range in near-term-traders By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, March 5 Indian government bond yields ended unchanged on Wednesday as caution prevails ahead of key inflation data due next week and traders continue to monitor developments in Ukraine, despite tentative signs of an easing in tensions. Traders remain largely reluctant to add significant positions in bond markets ahead of the consumer and wholesale inflation data due next week, the last on prices ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on April 1. Although oil prices fell on Wednesday while emerging market assets, including the rupee and shares gained, concerns about Ukraine are further keeping sentiment cautious. "Data next week will be crucial but even that will have only a muted impact due to it being year-end," said Anoop Verma, vice president fixed income at DCB Bank. "The market is really not interested in taking the yield too much higher or lower as volumes are also quite thin," he added, predicting a 8.70 to 8.90 percent range on the 10-year until March-end. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.84 percent after moving in a narrow 8.81 percent to 8.86 percent range. Volumes have been dwindling in recent sessions due to lower interest at the year-end with average daily volumes falling to just around 60 percent of what they were a month ago. Traders said some profit-taking was also seen after yields dropped 6 basis points on Tuesday, pushing yields higher in the early part of the session. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed steady at 8.53 percent while the 1-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 8.66 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)