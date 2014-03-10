* 10-year bond yield edges down 6 bps to 8.75 pct * Feb retail inflation likely eased to 8.35 pct - Poll By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 10 Indian government bonds rose to their highest in three weeks on Monday as the rupee rallied to a seven-month high although sentiment was broadly cautious ahead of key retail inflation data and as cash is expected to tighten due to tax outflows by the end of the week. Benchmark 10-year bonds have rallied this month on the back of easing consumer price inflation. Yields have fallen 11 basis points so far in March and 7 bps for the year. Foreign investors have been strong buyers following growing confidence the Reserve Bank of India is committed to fighting inflation after it raised interest rates by 75 bps since September. Whether the gains will sustain will depend on whether data due on Wednesday shows consumer price inflation continued to ease last month, as traders bet the central bank will now pause and keep policy on hold at its April 1 policy review. A Reuters poll forecast annual retail price inflation likely eased to 8.35 percent in February, the slowest in two years, after standing at 8.79 percent in January. "Weak volume deciphers the cautious stance of traders ahead of key numbers. Liquidity deficit is expected to surge in the next couple of sessions as corporates deposit their tax obligation," said Kush Sonigara, analyst at My Capital Solutions Pvt Ltd. "However, a steep rise in money market rates is unlikely as RBI may proactively handle the situation as indicated earlier," he said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 6 basis points at 8.75 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 18. It moved in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range. Volumes remained tepid at 139.60 billion rupees. Gains in bonds were helped by the rupee, which rose to a seven-month high aided by strong inflows into shares and debt. Foreigners have been buyers for seven successive sessions in bonds through Friday, infusing $2.3 billion. But caution could also prevail as cash is expected to tighten by end of the week as companies make advance tax payments. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.51 percent while the 1-year rate ended flat at 8.66 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)