* 10-year bond yield edges down 2 bps to 8.73 pct * Feb retail inflation likely eased to 8.35 pct-poll * Plans to join global bond indices on hold - sources By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 11 Indian government bonds rose to a one-month high on Tuesday as dealers bet consumer inflation would ease further, allowing the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at its policy review next month. India is due to unveil consumer price inflation data after the close of markets on Wednesday. A Reuters poll has forecast annual retail price inflation likely eased to 8.35 percent in February, the slowest in two years, from 8.79 percent in January. Broader gains were limited, however, after sources told Reuters that India has put on ice plans to join major emerging market bond indexes that would require it to remove restrictions on foreign capital inflows. "The market will look more closely at the core inflation numbers. A stable or lower number, something closer to 8 percent will be positive. However, I think much of the rally is behind us now. I expect a 8.7-8.9 percent trading band for now," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 8.73 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 12. Volumes were at an average 279.25 billion rupees. Bond gains have been helped by foreign investors who were buyers of debt for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday for a total of $2.3 billion. That has helped the rupee rally, rising to a seven-month high against the dollar earlier in the day, which in turn is reinforcing the positive sentiment in debt markets. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 4 bps lower at 8.47 percent while the 1-year rate ended 3 bps down at 8.63 percent. Barclays expects the near-term path for yields to be lower on strong momentum in the rupee and rising inflows into debt markets, it said in a note on Tuesday. It recommends initiating a 5-year OIS receiver trade. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)