* 10-year bond yield edges down 1 bp to 8.72 pct * Feb retail inflation likely eased to 8.35 pct-poll * RBI to auction 500 bln rupees via term repo on Fri By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 12 India's benchmark government bond yields fell to a one-month low on Wednesday on bets that easing inflation would allow the central bank to keep interest rates steady, while a term repo auction announcement eased concerns about liquidity. India is due to post consumer inflation later in the day, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on April 1 amid widespread expectations the central bank is ready to pause after raising rates by 75 basis points since September. Easing inflation would help support bond prices, with 10-year yields down 14 bps so far in March, as foreign investors have been heavy buyers. Tuesday marked a ninth consecutive session of net purchases, bringing the total during that period to $2.4 billion. "If the CPI comes in below 8.3 percent, we can expect a decent rally to 8.65 percent. However, we do not think that the RBI will change policy at its next meeting," said Baljinder Singh, a senior bond dealer with Andhra Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.72 percent after earlier falling to 8.71 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 11. Volumes were average at 218.2 billion rupees ($3.58 billion). Gains were helped after the central bank said on Tuesday it will auction 500 billion rupees ($8.21 billion) in term repos on Friday in a bid to ease the cash squeeze anticipated over the rest of March due to tax-related outgoes from the banking system. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 bps lower at 8.45 percent while the 1-year rate ended 2 bps up at 8.65 percent. ($1 = 60.9150 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)