* 10-year bond yield edges down 1 bp to 8.72 pct * Feb retail inflation eased to 25-yr low of 8.10 pct * RBI to auction 500 bln rupees via term repo on Fri (Updates with consumer inflation data) By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 12 India's benchmark government bond yields fell to a one-month low on Wednesday on bets that easing inflation would allow the central bank to keep interest rates steady, while a term repo auction announcement eased concerns about liquidity. The optimism proved justified as data after the close of markets showed consumer price inflation slowed more than expected to a 25-month low of 8.1 percent in February, helped by moderating food prices. India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 7.9 percent in February from a year earlier, easing from an 8.1 percent advance in January, according to a Reuters snap survey of four dealers and economists. Easing inflation will cement expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will keep interest rates steady at its policy review on April 1 after it tightened monetary policy by 75 basis points since September. That should help the bond markets, where 10-year yields are already down 14 bps so far in March, on heavy foreign investor buying. Tuesday marked a ninth consecutive session of net purchases, bringing the total during that period to $2.4 billion. "I think the RBI is going to maintain the status quo," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "Food inflation will turn more volatile, and therefore, the headline (inflation) can go up from here, but the trend in core is what will matter for the medium-term trajectory." The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.72 percent after earlier falling to 8.71 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 11. Volumes were average at 218.2 billion rupees ($3.58 billion). Gains were helped after the central bank said on Tuesday it will auction 500 billion rupees ($8.21 billion) in term repos on Friday in a bid to ease the cash squeeze anticipated over the rest of March due to tax-related outgoes from the banking system. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 bps lower at 8.45 percent while the 1-year rate ended 2 bps up at 8.65 percent. ($1 = 60.9150 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam and Anupama Dwivedi)