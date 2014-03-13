* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps higher at 8.74 pct * Feb retail inflation eased to 25-mth low of 8.10 pct By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 13 Indian government bonds fell on Thursday, retreating from one-month highs hit earlier in the day despite data showing consumer inflation eased more than expected to a 25-month low as investors booked profits after a recent powerful rally. Data late on Wednesday showed the consumer price index rose 8.1 percent in February from a year earlier, easing from 8.79 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices. The data reinforced expectations the Reserve Bank of India would keep interest rates on hold at its April 1 policy review after tightening monetary policy by 75 basis points from September to January. Still, traders said the expectations about easing inflation have been largely priced into bonds, with benchmark 10-year yields down 12 bps so far this month. "We possibly saw the unwinding of some positions taken in the run-up to the CPI data," said Killol Pandya, a senior fund manager-debt at LIC Nomura Mutual Fund. "I think monsoons and elections will be the next big trigger for the bond market," he said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.74 percent. It fell to 8.68 percent earlier in the session, a level last seen on Feb. 6. Volumes were average at 236.25 billion rupees. Some caution also prevailed ahead of wholesale price inflation data due on Friday, while the Reserve Bank of India is also set to conduct a term repo auction worth 500 billion rupees to inject liquidity ahead of corporate tax outflows starting this weekend. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.44 percent while the 1-year rate also ended 1 bp down at 8.64 percent. ($1 = 60.9150 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)