* 10-year bond yield ends up 5 bps at 8.79 pct * Feb wholesale price core inflation around 3.15 pct vs 3 pct in Jan * RBI's 21-day term repo auction fully sold for 500.06 bln rupees By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, March 14 Indian government bonds fell for a second consecutive session on Friday, while the cash rate surged to a one-month high with liquidity conditions tightening significantly as companies start to pay their corporate taxes. Investors also cited some profit-taking after a powerful rally in debt markets. Despite rising for two days, the benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points for the week, marking its second consecutive weekly fall. Meanwhile, data on Friday showed core wholesale inflation accelerating to around 3.15 percent in February from around 3 percent in January, raising some concerns, even as the broader gauge fell to a nine-month low of 4.68 percent. Still, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on April 1 after data earlier this week showed consumer inflation easing sharply. "There is lacklustre participation because people do not want to stick out their necks," said Prasanna Patankar, senior vice-president, STCI Primary Dealer Ltd. Patankar cited caution ahead of the end of the fiscal year and tight liquidity conditions among the factors keeping investors on the sidelines. "All these factors are playing out and leading to risk-aversion," he said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to end at 8.79 percent. Meanwhile, the four-day cash rate touched a one-month high of 9.15 percent during the session and settled near a one-month high at 8.95-9.00 percent. The one-day call rate closed at 7.00/7.05 percent on Thursday. Monday is a public holiday in India. The lack of active trading was reflected in a 59 percent slump in total volumes on the electronic trading platform to 148.65 billion rupees, compared with 236.72 billion rupees on Thursday. To help ease concerns about liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced a 150 billion rupee repurchase of government bonds for March 18. Earlier in the day, the central bank also injected 500.06 billion rupees through a 21-day term repo auction. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 8.45 percent while the 1-year rate ended flat at 8.64 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)