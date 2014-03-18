* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 bp at 8.80 pct * RBI buys 105.9 bln rupees through repurchase auction * Sharp drop in volumes over last three sessions By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, March 18 Indian government bonds fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday after hitting their highest in more than one month last week, as traders booked profits and as cash conditions remained tight because of advance corporate tax payments. Tuesday marked the deadline for advance corporate tax payments, which has tightened liquidity given that it comes ahead of the end of the fiscal year when most market participants, including state-run lenders, reduce trading. The one-day cash rate settled at 8.95-9.00 percent after rising to as high as 9.20 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, a level last seen on Feb. 13. The four-day call rate was 8.95-9.00 percent on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India infused 105.9 billion rupees ($1.73 billion) through a bond repurchase auction earlier on Tuesday and will infuse additional liquidity through a seven-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees on Wednesday. "I think the market is playing a bit safe as last week there was a rally and there might be profit-booking from banks ahead of the year-end," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended higher 1 basis point at 8.80 percent, continuing its retreat from 8.68 percent on Thursday, the lowest level since Feb. 6. Volumes have significantly dwindled over the last three sessions. The total trading volume on the electronic trading platform was 116.95 billion rupees, down from 148.65 billion rupees on Friday and 236.72 billion rupees on Thursday. Domestic institutional investors have been the primary sellers, but foreign investors have been active buyers of Indian debt, with net purchases of $2.3 billion so far in March. The strong foreign buying is expected to cap the 10-year yield at 8.85 percent until the end of March. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed flat at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 bp at 8.63 percent. ($1 = 61.1650 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)