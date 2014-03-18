* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 bp at 8.80 pct
* RBI buys 105.9 bln rupees through repurchase auction
* Sharp drop in volumes over last three sessions
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, March 18 Indian government bonds fell
for a third consecutive session on Tuesday after hitting their
highest in more than one month last week, as traders booked
profits and as cash conditions remained tight because of advance
corporate tax payments.
Tuesday marked the deadline for advance corporate tax
payments, which has tightened liquidity given that it comes
ahead of the end of the fiscal year when most market
participants, including state-run lenders, reduce trading.
The one-day cash rate settled at 8.95-9.00 percent
after rising to as high as 9.20 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data, a level last seen on Feb. 13. The four-day call
rate was 8.95-9.00 percent on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India infused 105.9 billion rupees
($1.73 billion) through a bond repurchase auction earlier on
Tuesday and will infuse additional liquidity through a seven-day
term repo auction for 100 billion rupees on Wednesday.
"I think the market is playing a bit safe as last week there
was a rally and there might be profit-booking from banks ahead
of the year-end," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader
with First Rand Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended higher
1 basis point at 8.80 percent, continuing its retreat from 8.68
percent on Thursday, the lowest level since Feb. 6.
Volumes have significantly dwindled over the last three
sessions. The total trading volume on the electronic trading
platform was 116.95 billion rupees, down from 148.65 billion
rupees on Friday and 236.72 billion rupees on Thursday.
Domestic institutional investors have been the primary
sellers, but foreign investors have been active buyers of Indian
debt, with net purchases of $2.3 billion so far in March.
The strong foreign buying is expected to cap the 10-year
yield at 8.85 percent until the end of March.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed flat at 8.45
percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1
bp at 8.63 percent.
($1 = 61.1650 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)