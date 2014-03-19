* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.78 pct
* Fed policy meet outcome due later in day awaited
* Borrowing calendar due later in March key for direction
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, March 19 Indian government bond yields
edged lower on Wednesday as investors covered short positions
ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting, while a fall in U.S. yields and a stronger rupee
also aided sentiment.
Traders expect the Fed to continue to wind down its monetary
stimulus by $10 billion a month as proposed, but its forward
guidance will be crucial for providing further direction to
global markets.
Any key change in the guidance that affects the rupee will
also indirectly influence bond prices, dealers said.
"The easing of geopolitical risks has pushed commodity
prices down and along with that the light market positioning
prompted investors to cover their shorts," a senior trader at a
private bank said.
Dealers said gains in the rupee also supported
sentiment for bonds.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2
basis points at 8.78 percent after moving in a 8.77 to 8.81
percent range during the day.
Volumes in the market stood at 134.65 billion rupees ($2.20
billion) on the central bank's electronic trading platform, far
below the daily average of 270 billion rupees so far in 2014.
Traders will continue to monitor global crude prices and
U.S. yields for direction until the borrowing calendar for the
next fiscal year is announced later this year.
Oil fell towards $106 a barrel on Wednesday, close to a
six-week low, as concern eased about an escalation of the
Ukraine crisis and on forecasts of a rise in U.S. oil
inventories.
U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Tuesday on uncertainty
ahead of the Fed's policy meeting and lingering concerns that
East-West tensions surrounding Ukraine could escalate.
($1 = 61.0862 Indian rupees)
