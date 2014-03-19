* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.78 pct * Fed policy meet outcome due later in day awaited * Borrowing calendar due later in March key for direction By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, March 19 Indian government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday as investors covered short positions ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, while a fall in U.S. yields and a stronger rupee also aided sentiment. Traders expect the Fed to continue to wind down its monetary stimulus by $10 billion a month as proposed, but its forward guidance will be crucial for providing further direction to global markets. Any key change in the guidance that affects the rupee will also indirectly influence bond prices, dealers said. "The easing of geopolitical risks has pushed commodity prices down and along with that the light market positioning prompted investors to cover their shorts," a senior trader at a private bank said. Dealers said gains in the rupee also supported sentiment for bonds. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.78 percent after moving in a 8.77 to 8.81 percent range during the day. Volumes in the market stood at 134.65 billion rupees ($2.20 billion) on the central bank's electronic trading platform, far below the daily average of 270 billion rupees so far in 2014. Traders will continue to monitor global crude prices and U.S. yields for direction until the borrowing calendar for the next fiscal year is announced later this year. Oil fell towards $106 a barrel on Wednesday, close to a six-week low, as concern eased about an escalation of the Ukraine crisis and on forecasts of a rise in U.S. oil inventories. U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of the Fed's policy meeting and lingering concerns that East-West tensions surrounding Ukraine could escalate. ($1 = 61.0862 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)