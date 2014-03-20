* 10-year bond yield ends up 4 bps at 8.82 pct * Traders expect range-bound trading until fiscal yr end * Cbank announces extra term repos to ease cash tightness By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, March 20 Indian government bonds fell to their lowest level in a week and a half on Thursday after comments by the Federal Reserve chief sparked concerns of an earlier-than-expected increase in U.S. interest rates, but value-buying limited further losses. The falls came as U.S. Treasury yields surged after Janet Yellen said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank could start to raise interest rates around six months later, much sooner than markets had expected. Rising U.S. debt yields could make emerging markets relatively less attractive. The rupee, too, fell to a 1-week low on Thursday. Still, traders expect domestic factors, especially cash conditions, to remain the main drivers of bond markets given several analysts wondered whether Yellen's answer was an unintended slip. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced it will conduct an additional term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.28 billion) on March 28, helping ease some of the concerns about cash conditions in money markets. "The measures are supportive for short-end government bonds, but not others. Bonds should continue to remain in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until March-end," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset Management. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 4 basis points at 8.82 percent after moving in a range of 8.80 to 8.84 percent. Traders said broader falls in prices were contained by the term repo announcement, while the 10-year bond saw value-buying from state-run banks at around 8.83 percent levels. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 6 basis points at 8.50 percent while the 1-year rate ended 3 basis points higher at 8.64 percent. ($1 = 61.0050 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)