* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.80 pct * Traders see bonds in a range until borrowing starts * First-half calendar due to be released next week key By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, March 21 Indian bonds edged higher on Friday after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank was not yet targeting inflation, but still posted their first weekly fall in three as caution sets in ahead of a busy couple of weeks. Rajan said on Friday that the central bank has not yet moved to an inflation target, and was still in the process of discussing a proposal to aim for an eventual consumer inflation target of 4 percent, with a 2 percent band on either side. But any gains in debt prices could prove hard to sustain as caution sets in before the government and the central bank announce details about the country's borrowing requirement in the first half of the fiscal year. That announcement is expected sometime next week. Meanwhile, the RBI is due to hold its policy review on April 1 amid expectations that it will pause after raising interest rates by 75 basis points since September to take into account easing inflation. "The bond market is still in a range. I think the policy will really be the next important factor for getting some guidance," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and foreign exchange trading at First Rand Bank. "Purely based on domestic factors, the 10-year should hold in an 8.72 to 8.87 percent (range) in the near-term," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 8.80 percent after moving in a narrow range of 8.79 to 8.81 percent. Traders said value-buying also helped bonds gain on Friday. Still for the week, the 10-year bond yield rose 1 bp, snapping two weeks of consecutive falls. Global factors will also be important, given markets were jolted this week by concerns that the Federal Reserve would start to raise interest rates earlier than expected. In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate closed steady at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.65 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)