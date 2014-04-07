* 10-year bond yield ends up 3 bps at 9.10 pct * Yield on 10-year hits highest level since early Dec * Traders sell debt ahead of upcoming supply in holiday-shortened week By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, April 7 Indian government bonds fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, hitting their lowest level in four months, as investors continued to dump debt to make space for upcoming supplies in a holiday shortened week. Yields on the benchmark 10-year paper had risen 26 basis points last week, to mark their biggest weekly rise since the week to Nov. 8. Financial markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a religious holiday. Traders say a fall in U.S. yields helped bond yields edge down initially but soon investors cut positions due to the shortened trading week and upcoming supplies on Friday. The details of the bonds on sale for Friday, due to be announced post market close, will be the next key thing investors will watch out for. "The sharp selling was largely on account of the uncertainty looming ahead of the weekly auction announcement. The holiday tomorrow also prompted position lightening," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at AK Capital. "Market would keenly watch out for any news on open market operations. Relentless supplies will mean the 10-year may touch 9.15 percent but with no major negative surprise in the near-future we could see value buying around those levels," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to end at 9.10 percent, after hitting 9.11 percent its highest level since Dec. 6. Yields moved in a range of 9.03 percent to 9.11 percent during the session. India is due to sell an average of 170 billion rupees per week during April-September, higher than last year's average borrowing of 150 billion rupees per week. Traders say a fall in U.S. yields on Friday had helped bonds notch up some gains in early trade. U.S. Treasuries yields dipped Friday after the employment report for March came in slightly below economists' estimates, with medium-term yields falling the most as fears eased of an early hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 1 basis point lower at 8.60 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.65 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)