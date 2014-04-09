* 10-year bond yield ends down 7 bps at 9.03 pct
* Heavy receiving seen in overnight indexed swaps
* 10-year bond seen holding in 9.05 to 9.15 pct range
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, April 9 Indian government bonds snapped
a four-session losing streak on Wednesday, spurred by value
buying from investors after the benchmark 10-year bond yields
hit their four-month high early in the day.
The 10-year bond yield surged as much as 33
basis points from its March 28 close as the government started
its new fiscal year borrowing in April and cash in system
tightened due to the central bank's decision to further restrict
banks' access to overnight funds.
Traders expect the 10-year bond to remain rangebound in the
near-term, especially ahead of the upcoming debt sale on Friday
and next week's consumer price inflation data.
"We could see the 10-year yield rise up to 9.15 percent
levels. Around there, we could see a lot of value buying," said
N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.
"Continuous debt supplies will lead to fatigue in the
market, so traders will watch out for any open market
operations."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
7 basis points, from its Monday's close, at 9.03 percent. The
yield had earlier risen as high as 9.13 percent, its highest
since Dec. 6. The 7 bps fall in the yield, its the biggest
single-day fall in yields since March 4.
Markets were closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.
Traders said gains in the domestic share market to record
highs also boosted sentiment for bonds on hopes foreign funds
will continue to bring in money to invest in local equity and
debt markets.
Total investments in the domestic debt and equity markets so
far in 2014 stand at $10.3 billion.
Dealers said some easing in the overnight cash rates from
near 9 percent levels on Monday to around 8.15 percent levels
also aided sentiment.
In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate
closed 4 basis points lower at 8.56 percent,
while the one-year rate ended down 3 basis
points at 8.62 percent.
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)