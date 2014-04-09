* 10-year bond yield ends down 7 bps at 9.03 pct * Heavy receiving seen in overnight indexed swaps * 10-year bond seen holding in 9.05 to 9.15 pct range By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, April 9 Indian government bonds snapped a four-session losing streak on Wednesday, spurred by value buying from investors after the benchmark 10-year bond yields hit their four-month high early in the day. The 10-year bond yield surged as much as 33 basis points from its March 28 close as the government started its new fiscal year borrowing in April and cash in system tightened due to the central bank's decision to further restrict banks' access to overnight funds. Traders expect the 10-year bond to remain rangebound in the near-term, especially ahead of the upcoming debt sale on Friday and next week's consumer price inflation data. "We could see the 10-year yield rise up to 9.15 percent levels. Around there, we could see a lot of value buying," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank. "Continuous debt supplies will lead to fatigue in the market, so traders will watch out for any open market operations." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 7 basis points, from its Monday's close, at 9.03 percent. The yield had earlier risen as high as 9.13 percent, its highest since Dec. 6. The 7 bps fall in the yield, its the biggest single-day fall in yields since March 4. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a local holiday. Traders said gains in the domestic share market to record highs also boosted sentiment for bonds on hopes foreign funds will continue to bring in money to invest in local equity and debt markets. Total investments in the domestic debt and equity markets so far in 2014 stand at $10.3 billion. Dealers said some easing in the overnight cash rates from near 9 percent levels on Monday to around 8.15 percent levels also aided sentiment. In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 4 basis points lower at 8.56 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 3 basis points at 8.62 percent. (Editing by Joyjeet Das)