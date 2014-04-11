* 10-yr bond yield ends down 6 bps at 8.94 pct * Retail inflation data due on Tues keenly awaited for cues * Traders say value-buying continues as cash conditions also improve By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, April 11 Indian government bonds gained for a third consecutive session on Friday, continuing to recover after hitting a four-month low at the start of the week as investors saw those falls as excessive, while a fully sold debt auction also helped. The gains over the previous three sessions gave the benchmark 10-year bonds their biggest weekly gains since mid-January, sending yields down 13 basis points. India's 160-billion-rupees ($2.66 billion) debt sale earlier in the day was fully subscribed, with benchmark bonds making up half of the amount on offer. Investors had been spooked lat week when one of the tranches had seen a partial devolvement. Traders are now looking ahead to February factory output data due out later in the day and March consumer inflation data due on Tuesday although the central bank is not reviewing policy until early June. Markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday. "The rally seems to have started on the back of short covering but there also seems to have been some decent demand from real money and bank ALM (asset liability management)," said Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors. "Given the short next week and higher size of auction; the pace of the rally should get contained." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 6 basis points at 8.94 percent, snapping three weeks of rising yields. The 10-year bond yield had hit a four-month high of 9.13 percent on Wednesday, marking a 33 bps rise from its March 28 close, on concerns about liquidity and the resumption of debt auctions. Improving liquidity on the back of suspected central bank dollar buying intervention has also helped improve sentiment. Overnight cash rates have been trading close to the repo rate of 8 percent over the last couple of sessions, easing from around 9 percent at the start of the week. Traders cited little impact from data showing India's trade deficit hit a five-month high in March as investors are more concerned about upcoming inflation data. In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 3 basis points lower at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 8.59 percent. ($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)