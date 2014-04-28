* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 bps at 8.85 pct * Market likely to hold in tight band in holiday-shortened week * Election results, inflation data to be next triggers By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, April 28 Indian government bonds gained slightly on Monday with some short-covering seen ahead of the 160 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) bond sale this week, although caution about cash conditions remain due to election-related spending. The Reserve Bank of India is set to disclose details of this Friday's government bond sale later in the day. The sale will mark a fifth consecutive week of supply being absorbed by markets in a holiday-shortened trading week due to a domestic holiday on Thursday. Although so far barring the first, auctions have been completed without a hitch, traders continue to monitor cash conditions, as election-related spending sent the one-day cash rate up as high as 8.90 percent from its 8.30/8.40 percent close on Friday. Still, unless cash conditions tighten significantly traders believe markets will remain largely quiet. "Bond yields will continue to be range-bound until the inflation data in mid-May and the election results," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset Management. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 8.85 percent. It moved in a range of 8.85 percent to 8.89 percent. Total volumes in the debt market stood at a 274.75 billion rupees, largely in line with the average so far in 2014. Global crude prices will also be a factor in coming sessions, as tensions mounted in eastern Ukraine and after Libya delayed the reopening of a damaged eastern port. Brent crude rose above $110 a barrel on Monday, close to a seven-week high. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed steady at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 basis point higher at 8.61 percent. ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)