* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.83 pct
* Additional term repo auction announcement aids bonds
* Auction papers also largely in line with expectations
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, April 29 Indian bonds rose for a second
straight session on Tuesday after the central bank announced
additional liquidity support to alleviate current cash crunch,
while the auction papers for this week's sale were also in line
with market expectations.
The central bank said earlier in the day it will conduct a
seven-day term repo auction for 150 billion rupees ($2.48
billion) and 14-day term repo auction for 600 billion rupees on
Friday after assessment of the current liquidity situation.
Post market hours on Monday, the central bank said it will
sell 160 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday including 70
billion rupees of the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds. Most other papers
too were in line with expectations, dealers said.
"The additional term repo announcement prompted some buying
in the second half. Overall market will continue to trade
range-bound with the auction results being the immediate next
trigger," said Harish Agarwal, a senior fixed income trader with
First Rand Bank, who expects the 10-year to hold in a 8.75 to
8.90 percent range this week.
Although so far barring the first, auctions have been
completed without a hitch, this would be the fifth straight
holiday-shortened week in which the government is selling heavy
debt. Markets are closed on Thursday for Labour Day.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
2 basis points at 8.83 percent. It moved in a range of 8.82
percent to 8.87 percent during the session.
Traders said gains in the rupee to a one-week high also
cheered sentiment for bonds slightly.
Global crude prices will also continue to be a factor in
coming sessions, after oil rose back towards $109 a barrel, a
day after prospects of a return of Libyan supply prompted its
biggest daily fall in nearly a month, although investors showed
muted response to more U.S. sanctions on Russia.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed down 6 basis points
at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate ended
3 basis point lower at 8.58 percent.
($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Anand Basu)