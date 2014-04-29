* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.83 pct * Additional term repo auction announcement aids bonds * Auction papers also largely in line with expectations By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, April 29 Indian bonds rose for a second straight session on Tuesday after the central bank announced additional liquidity support to alleviate current cash crunch, while the auction papers for this week's sale were also in line with market expectations. The central bank said earlier in the day it will conduct a seven-day term repo auction for 150 billion rupees ($2.48 billion) and 14-day term repo auction for 600 billion rupees on Friday after assessment of the current liquidity situation. Post market hours on Monday, the central bank said it will sell 160 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday including 70 billion rupees of the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds. Most other papers too were in line with expectations, dealers said. "The additional term repo announcement prompted some buying in the second half. Overall market will continue to trade range-bound with the auction results being the immediate next trigger," said Harish Agarwal, a senior fixed income trader with First Rand Bank, who expects the 10-year to hold in a 8.75 to 8.90 percent range this week. Although so far barring the first, auctions have been completed without a hitch, this would be the fifth straight holiday-shortened week in which the government is selling heavy debt. Markets are closed on Thursday for Labour Day. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 8.83 percent. It moved in a range of 8.82 percent to 8.87 percent during the session. Traders said gains in the rupee to a one-week high also cheered sentiment for bonds slightly. Global crude prices will also continue to be a factor in coming sessions, after oil rose back towards $109 a barrel, a day after prospects of a return of Libyan supply prompted its biggest daily fall in nearly a month, although investors showed muted response to more U.S. sanctions on Russia. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 6 basis points at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 basis point lower at 8.58 percent. ($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)